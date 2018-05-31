Trading activities of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, May 30, closed the second trading session of the week in a downward swing

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index ASI, depreciated by 1.05% to 38,606.41 points. Likewise, market capitalisation dipped below N14 trillion to N13.98 trillion. Consequently, month-to-Date loss grew to 6.45%, the highest seen so far in 2018, while Year-to-Date gain tumbled to 0.95%.

Market breadth index closed negative with 23 gainers paired against 25 stocks that declined. Hallmark Insurance Plc emerged the day’s biggest gainers soaring by 6.25 percent, while Ikeja Hotels Plc emerged the worst performing stock with a plunge of 7.04 percent.

Sectoral performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods index plunging by 2.63 percent following the 4.92% loss in International Breweries Plc and 4.35% plunge in Nigerian Breweries Plc. Nestle Nigeria Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc also lost 3.75% and 0.44 percent respectively.

The NSE Industrial index depreciated by 2.56%, majorly driven by the sell-offs in the shares of Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc and Dangote Cement Plc.

The NSE Banking index lost 0.34 %, on the back of the drop in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc which dropped by 4.58 percent, Unity bank Plc dipped by 2.25 % and Zenith Bank Plc which went down by 1.92 percent.

On the other hand, the NSE Oil & Gas index added 0.06%, following the buy interest in the shares of integrated energy company Eterna Plc which gained by 3.98%.

Access Bank Plc was the most actively traded with 68 million units of shares worth N744 million, gaining 1.87 percent.

At the end of trading for the day, total volume and value of trades turned positive at 53.86% and 188.46% to 342.05 million units and NGN4.74 billion, respectively, exchanged in 5,057 deals.