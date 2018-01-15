NSE Index Retreats From Rally, Drops 0.33%

As trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed the week on Friday, January 12, the rally witnessed on the bourse for six consecutive sessions ceased following profit taking.

As such, All-Share Index (ASI), which crossed 43,000 points mark on Thursday, slumped by 0.33 percent 142.64 points to finish at 42,898.90 points.

However, the market capitalisation surged by N51.4 billion to settle at N15.369 trillion in contrast to N15.317 trillion it closed on Thursday.

On the price movement chart, International Breweries was the biggest price loser, dropping N2 to close at N60 per share. Zenith Bank trailed with N1.75k of its value lost to finish at N31.26k per share, and Flour Mills, which went down by N1.65k to end at N31.35k per share.

Nigerian Breweries slumped by N1.63k to close at N151.5k per share, while Julius Berger declined by N1.18k to settle at N28.22k per share.

Conversely, Nestle led the top gainers’ chart, appreciating by N39.54k to settle at N1490 per share. Mobil added N9 to close at N190 per share, while Guinness Nigeria went up by N3.78k to finish at N108.99k per share.

Lafarge soared by N2.30k to close at N56.90k per share, while Stanbic IBTC improved by N2.14k to end at N44.94k per share.

Transcorp remained the most traded equity, transacting 222.9 million shares valued at N500 million, and was followed by Diamond Bank, which sold 153.5 million shares worth N418.3 million.

FBN Holdings sold 133.4 million shares for N1.6 billion, FCMB traded 112.2 million units worth N300 million, while Fidelity Bank transacted 85.9 million shares valued at N296.3 million.

At the end of trading, the volume of shares transacted by investors leaped today to 1.4 billion from 1.2 billion yesterday, but the value depreciated to N14.2 billion from N17.4 billion the previous day.