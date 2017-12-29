NSE Index Recovers by 0.27% on Frail Bear Pressure

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, made a comeback on Thursday, December 28, from frail transactions recorded on the first day of trading after the Christmas break observed by the bourse.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 0.27% or 101.17 points to settle at 37,990.74 percent. Meanwhile the market capitalisation appreciated by N36 billion to end at N13.520 trillion.

The market breadth closed positive as 27 advancers were paired against 10 losers, with Total Plc leading the gainers chart adding N10.95k to settle at N229.95k per share, growing by 5 percent. Nestle grew by N10 to close at N1485 per share, while Mobil advanced by N8.64k to finish at N186.95k per share.

Furthermore, Lafarge appreciated by N2 to finish at N45 per share, and Nigerian Breweries garnered N1.16k to end at N135.20k per share.

On the flip side Dangote Cement sat atop the laggards’ table, shedding 50k to close at N230 per share. It was followed by Cadbury, which lost 8k to finish at N15.67k per share, and Honeywell Flour, which fell by 7k to settle at N2.12k per share.

Dangote Sugar crashed by 5k to close at N20.10k per share, while Fidelity Bank sank by 4k to finish at N2.45k per share.

The Financial Services sector for the second consecutive day led the activity chart with 194.3 million shares exchanged for N1.7 billion, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 101.3 million shares traded for N158 million.

Transcorp sold the highest number of shares, trading 100.6 million units for N145.8 million. It was followed by FBN Holdings, which exchanged 45.7 million shares worth N411 million, and Fidelity Bank, which traded 42.3 million shares valued at N103 million.

UBA executed 31.3 million shares for N321 million, while FCMB exchanged 16 million shares valued at N22.5 million shares.

At the close of business on Thursday, the total volume of equities exchanged on the bourse slumped by 24.31 percent from 426 million to 322.4 million, while value broadly shot up by 70.61 percent from N2.1 billion to N3.6 billion.