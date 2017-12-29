MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Local Area Representatives at SABmiller Plc

SABMiller is in the beer and soft drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Local Area Representative

Reference Number: LAR01

Location: Lagos

Work Level: Senior

Type: Permanent

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify Sales Opportunities

Initiate calls and ensure brand visibility, availability, pricing and monitor competitor’s activities.

Develop Outlet plans

Develop and leverage on customer relationships

Implement promotions

Plan for sales effectiveness

Assess territories and plan for execution

Execute in trade

Review Sales Performance and

Participate in teams

Requirements

Qualifications, Experience and skills required:

Minimum of B.Sc or HND in Commercial / Social Sciences.

Minimum of (1) One year experience in a similar role preferably FMCG environment

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office applications.

Must be resident in Lagos and must possess valid Driver’s license

Key Competencies and Attributes:

Sound theoretical and practical knowledge of sales

Good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Attention to details

Ability to work effectively in a team environment

Must be able to work under pressure

Very conversant with Lagos routes

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

