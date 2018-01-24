Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, January 23, closed red as a result of massive sell-off of banking stocks on the bourse.

As such, the All-Share Index (ASI), which closed at 44,912.53 points the previous day, slumped to 44,389.85 points or 1.16 percent on Tuesday.

Also, the market capitalisation dropped to the N15 trillion at the close of market on Tuesday, after to staying above N16 trillion on Monday.

The price movement chart showed Mobil sitting atop losers’ chart, losing N7 to close at N209 percent. It was followed by N4 to settle at N269 per share, and Julius Berger, which lost N1.60k to finish at N30.40k per share.

GTBank lost N1.51k to close at N52 per share, while Zenith Bank went down by 75k to close at N32 per share.

Conversely, Seplat led the gainers’ pack growing by N9.99k to its share price to settle at N685 per share. Unilever grew by N2.21k to close at N46.41k per share, while Nigerian Breweries added by N2 to finish at N145 per share.

Presco jumped by N1.31k to finish at N70 per share, while Nestle increased by N1.11k to end at N1471.11k per share.

Skye Bank was the toast of investors on Tuesday, emerging the most traded equity after selling 150.4 million units worth N226.8 million.

FBN Holdings traded 104.2 million shares worth N1.4 billion, while Wema Bank transacted 64 million shares for N87.4 million.

Furthermore, Diamond Bank exchanged 44.4 million equities valued at N144.8 million, while Transcorp sold 43.4 million shares worth N94.3 million.

At the end of trading, the value of stocks which sat at N16.090 trillion on Monday, closed Tuesday at N15.903 trillion

Meanwhile, a total of 737.9 million shares worth N7.7 billion exchanged hands today in contrast to 4.4 billion stocks traded for N15.9 billion yesterday.