NSE Index Adds 1.41% as Blue Chip Stocks Rally

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, October 9, Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, Monday, October 9, opened the new week upbeat pushing up the value of the bourse’s lead indices.

Consequently, the All Share Index added 1.41% to close at 36,831.93 against the previous day points of 36,320.93.

Similarly, the market capitalization ended at N12.678 trillion against N12.502 trillion it ended last week Friday.

Performance of Blue-chop stocks like Total, Nestle and others drove market value up by N176 billion at the close of business.

On the price movement chart, Total Plc led the day’s advancers adding N12 to close at N253 per share. Nestle, followed jumping by N7.5k to settle at N1230.6 per share.

Dangote Cement climbed N6.39k to finish at N224 per share, International Breweries saw its share price growing by N1.90k to end at N39.90k per share, while GTBank chalked up N1.32k to expand to N42.2k per share.

Conversely, Lafarge slumped by 42k to close at N56.89k per share, while Cadbury fell 33k to end at N10 per share.

PZ Cussons shed 31k to finish at N23.24k per share, Dangote Sugar declined by 18k to settle at N13.80k per share, and Presco decreased by 17k to wrap the day at N67.83k per share

Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 217.606 million shares worth N1.624 billion traded by investors, while the Consumer Goods sector followed with a total of 16.092 million shares exchanged at N997 million.

Diamond Bank emerged the most traded equity on the floor of the NSE on Monday, trading 76.3 million shares worth N80.3 million.

It was trailed by Access Bank, which transacted 28 million units at N275.7 million, and Zenith Bank, which exchanged 23.7 million shares valued at N595 million.

Furthermore, FBN Holdings traded 15.7 million shares at N95.3 million, while Transcorp moved 13.4 million shares worth N18 million.

Despite the positive run, the volume and value of shares traded by investors slumped by 28.58 percent from 367.068 million to 262.167 million, while the total value of stock transacted declined by 19.97 percent from N3.743 billion to N2.996 billion in 4,283 deals.