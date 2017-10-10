BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Deloitte Nigeria Recruitment for Graduate Associates

Deloitte is the largest private professional services network in the world. Every day, approximately 245,000 professionals in more than 150 countries demonstrate their commitment to a single vision: to be the standard of excellence, while working towards one purpose to make an impact that matters.

In Nigeria, Deloitte is a leading professional services firm, providing Audit, Tax, Consulting, Risk Advisory, Business Process and Corporate Finance services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Associates



Requisition Code: 140611

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Why Join us?

At Deloitte, we:

Make an impact, expecting the exceptional from our highly talented professionals

Connect strengths, celebrating and developing the unique strengths of our people

Accelerate ambitions, valuing work and life

Inspire our people as tomorrow’s leaders, helping them thrive at every level

Our professionals are unified by a collaborative culture that fosters integrity, outstanding value to markets and clients, commitment to each other, and strength from cultural diversity.

Position Summary

Are you driven, self-motivated, young, savvy and keen to make an impact that matters? Then join our team of young professionals leading world class practices and innovation and charting the course for the future of professional services globally.

Educational Requirements/Professional Qualifications

Candidates must:

Have graduated from a recognized University/Polytechnic in Nigeria or overseas with a minimum of second class upper/upper credit (or its equivalent) in any discipline

Have a minimum of 5 credits in WASSCE Ordinary Level/NECO subjects or accepted equivalent examination, including Mathematics and English Language in one sitting only

Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and/or other computer applications

General Person-Specifications:

Be of proven integrity, giving attention to confidentiality requirements

Be self-motivated

Have good interpersonal and communication skills

Be team players, able to make impact in groups

Possess excellent writing and analytical skills

Be able to handle multiple tasks, prioritize workloads and pay attention to details

Proficiency in the use of computer packages such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Project Office, Access, etc.

Numerate with the ability to analyse and interpret data

Possess an appreciable degree of innovativeness and creativity.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY