NSE Index Adds 0.19% on Revitalized Bull Run

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, August 25, recovered from bear hold as lead indices surged following gains recorded by stocks in the consumer goods.

As such, the All-Share Index (ASI) added 70.60 points or 0.19% to finish at 36,646.46 points. Similarly, market capitalisation surged by N24 billion to settle at N12.63 trillion.

Activity chart showed International Breweries seating atop the gainers’ chart after adding N2.50k to its share value to settle at N37 per share.

It was closely followed by Nigerian Breweries, which jumped by N2 to end at N190 per share, and Stanbic IBTC, which advanced by N1.49k to finish at N40 per share.

Flour Mills of Nigeria added by N1.42k to settle at N29.94k per share, while Dangote Sugar appreciated by 60k to close at N13.65k per share.

Conversely, Mobil emerged the biggest loser, shed N10.57k to settle at N192.55k per share, and was followed by Unilever, which lost N1.50k to close at N41.30k per share.

Dangote Cement slipped by 56k to end at N216 per share, Guinness Nigeria slumped by 50k to finish at N81.50k per share, while NASCON also depreciated by 50k to end at N13 per share.

However, financial stocks was the toast investors with Unity Kapital emerging the most active, trading 231.4 units at N115.7 million.

It was followed by Access Bank, which transacted 39.8 million shares worth N403.3 million, and Fidelity Bank, which exchanged 17.2 million shares valued at N22.4 million.

Furthermore, GTBank sold 12 million shares worth N485.7 million, while Diamond Bank transacted 9.6 million shares valued at N11.5 million.

At the close of trading activities on the floor of the NSE on Friday, a total of 422.5 million shares exchanged hands on the floor of the NSE on Friday worth N3.3 billion executed in 3,618 deals.