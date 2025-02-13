NRC Resumes Apapa-Ibadan Freight Rail Service, Operating Three Times Weekly

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in collaboration with APM Terminals Apapa, has relaunched the Apapa-Ibadan standard gauge freight rail service. The service now operates on a fixed schedule, with departures on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing a structured alternative for container transportation.

Running between the Lagos Port Complex and the NRC Freight Yard in Moniya, Ibadan, the service aims to ease road congestion and enhance cargo movement. This relaunch follows a partnership between NRC and APM Terminals Apapa to improve cargo evacuation and expand rail transport for exports.

Strengthening Rail Freight Operations

During the launch, NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, highlights the long-standing collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals in container transportation. He notes that cargo movement previously relied on the narrow-gauge rail line to Kaduna and Kano.

The service now follows a structured timetable, with each trip transporting up to 35 wagons—equivalent to 35 forty-foot containers or 70 twenty-foot containers—ensuring more efficient cargo handling.

Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, emphasizes the importance of a predictable schedule. She points out that previous inconsistencies in rail operations had made cargo planning difficult for businesses.

“With this improved service, we now offer a fixed and reliable schedule, operating three times a week to ensure efficient cargo movement between Apapa and Ibadan,” she states.

Expansion and Economic Impact

Dr. Opeifa announces that two additional rail lines at APM Terminals Apapa are nearing completion, increasing the total number of standard gauge tracks to three. He describes the expansion as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s logistics sector, providing a structured and reliable alternative for import and export operations.

The renewed service is expected to reduce congestion at the Lagos Port Complex, improve cargo turnaround times, and boost trade efficiency. According to Opeifa, NRC moves 362,327 tons of containerized cargo in 2024 across both standard and narrow-gauge rail networks.

Courage Obadagbonyi, Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, highlights Apapa Port’s multimodal transport capabilities, integrating rail, road, and barge transport for better cargo handling. He reports a 43% increase in export volumes over the past two years, attributing the growth to investments in rail logistics.

Barrister Pius Akuta, Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, commends the NRC-APM Terminals partnership, stating that rail transport remains the most cost-effective and secure option for moving cargo efficiently.

The event brings together key stakeholders, including Lagos Port Complex Apapa Manager, Adebowale Lawal, representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, the Ports Authority Police Command, importers, exporters, and other industry leaders.