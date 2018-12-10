NPA Expecting 37 Ships Loaded with Petroleum, Food

NPA Expecting 37 Ships Loaded with Petroleum, Food

December 10, 2018
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 37 ships to bring in petroleum products, food and other goods from Dec. 10 to Dec. 29, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of the 37 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 31 ships are carrying buckwheat, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel, steel, diesel, sugar, butane gas, frozen fish and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 14 ships have arrived the ports and are waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol.

