NNPC’s Gas Supply to Power Plants Generate 2,812 megawatts in 1 Year- NNPC Report

Volumes of gas supplied daily by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to gas-based power generation plants in Nigeria between January 2017 and January 2018, was able to provide 2,812 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the country within the period, a monthly report of the corporation has disclosed.

The report, which is NNPC’s monthly operations and financials record for the January 2018, explained that between January and December 2017, the corporation supplied an average of 1,077.93 million standard feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market, out of which an average of 672.92mmscfd or 62.43 per cent went to the power plants and 405.01mmscfd or 37.57 per cent supplied to domestic industries.

Similarly, the report noted that for the period between January 2017 and January 2018, a total of 3,054.33 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas was produced in the country, representing an average daily production of 7,709.89mmscfd during the period.

It said that in January 2017, about 387mmscfd of gas was supplied to power plants to produce 2,047MW of electricity per day; in February 582mmscfd of gas was supplied to generate 2,761MW; in March, 689mmscfd for 3,056MW; in April, 672mmscfd for 2,787MW; in May, 729mmscfd for 3,095MW; in June, 730mmscfd for 2,969MW; and 689mmscfd for 2,655MW in July.

Furthermore, in August, 628mmscfd of gas was supplied for 2,307MW of power to be produced; while in September, 625mmscfd of gas was for 2,465MW; 716mmscfd for 2,885MW in October; 743mmscfd for 3,115MW in November; 828mmscfd for 3,342MW in December; and 828mmscfd for 3,342MW in January 2018.

Collectively, the report noted that 2,812MW average daily supply represented 76 per cent of the electricity that was available to Nigerians within the period.

“For the period January 2017 to January 2018, a total of 3,054.33BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,709.89mmscfd during the period.

“Period to date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 69.42 per cent, 22.58 per cent and 8 per cent respectively to the total national gas production,” said the report.

It further explained: “Total gas supply for the period January 2017 to January 2018 stood at 3,045.37BCF out of which 425.96BCF and 1,337.58BCF were commercialised for the domestic and export market respectively.

“Gas-injected, fuel gas and gas flared stood at 1281.83BCF. For the period of January 2017 to January 2018 an average of 1,077.93mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market comprising of an average of 672.92mmscfd or 62.43 per cent as gas supply to the power plants and 405.01mmscfd or 37.57 per cent as gas supply to industries.”

On gas supply to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as feedstock, the report noted: “About 3,307.21mmscfd or 93.05 per cent of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) Bonny for January 2018 compared with the period January 2017 to January 2018 average of 3,079.57mmscfd or 91.24 of the export gas.”