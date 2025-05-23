NNPCL Empowers 531 NYSC Members With Grants And Business Starter Packs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has empowered 531 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with financial grants and business starter packs, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and national development.

Each beneficiary received a grant of ₦531,000, alongside tools and equipment tailored to support the launch of their respective business ventures. The initiative was formally unveiled on Thursday at an event in Abuja, where the items were presented by the Group Chief Operating Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Roland Ewubare, on behalf of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

Speaking at the event, Ojulari described the programme as a strategic investment in the country’s future. “This initiative reflects our core values of integrity, excellence, and our unwavering belief in the potential of Nigerian youth,” he stated. He encouraged the recipients to utilize the resources effectively, urging them to build sustainable and impactful businesses. “These are seeds of transformation. Use them wisely,” he added.

The empowerment scheme is the result of a collaborative effort between the NNPC Ltd. Foundation, the NYSC, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Kudimata Nigeria Ltd. It aims to equip young Nigerians with practical business skills and financial support to foster entrepreneurship and economic resilience.

Managing Director of NNPC Ltd. Foundation, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, noted that the initiative was rooted in financial literacy and entrepreneurial training. “Since August 2023, over 800,000 corps members have participated in the programme,” she said. The training modules included topics such as branding, funding strategies, business viability, and project execution.

Out of the thousands who participated, 531 corps members emerged successful after a competitive selection process that required a minimum score of 70 percent. “Even those who were not selected today now possess the knowledge and skills to pursue independent funding opportunities,” Arukwe added.

Founder of Kudimata, Ms. Kathleen Erhimu, commended the programme, describing it as a significant step toward financial independence for Nigerian youth. “We are not just handing out money—we are celebrating purpose, resilience, and the spirit of entrepreneurship,” she said.

Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, praised NNPC Ltd. for its comprehensive approach, combining training with tangible business support. “This kind of partnership is rare and commendable. It offers our corps members a real opportunity to transform their ideas into viable enterprises,” he stated.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Hussaini Magaji, represented by Hajiya Amina Fika, congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to formalize their ventures. “Register your businesses and leverage our digital platforms to access funding and scale sustainably,” he advised.

One of the beneficiaries, Ozigi Faith, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, calling the initiative “a life-changing step toward financial freedom.” He urged fellow participants to remain focused and make the most of the support provided.

The programme underscores NNPC Ltd.’s growing role in youth development and nation-building, providing not just capital but a structured path to entrepreneurial success.