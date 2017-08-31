NNPC Spikes Gas Supply to Power Plants by 123%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has revealed that the daily average natural gas supply to the nation’s gas power plants has been raised by 123 percent to 730 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d).

In its June 2017 Monthly Financial and Operations Report released yesterday, the corporation said the gas supply was for June 2017 as against 327mmscf/d in the corresponding period in 2016.

According to the report, gas supply to power plants increased slightly by 0.13 percent from 729mmscf/d in May 2017 to 730mmscf/d in June 2017.

The report also indicated that nationwide petroleum products supply continued to record remarkable stability following the performance of Nigeria’s three refineries which produced between five and six million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, per day in June 2017.

The refineries also produced between five and six million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, per day in the period under review.

“The Corporation has maintained seamless nationwide supply and distribution of petroleum products which guarantees stable products and queue-free filling stations across the nation,” the report stated.

The report also showed that the performance of the Port Harcourt Refinery continued to improve with a boost to the midstream value chain as it inched towards sustained commercial operations.

It would be recalled that the pump price of diesel crashed by 42 percent nationwide following strategic intervention by the agency in May 2017.