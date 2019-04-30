NNPC Completes Repair of Escravos-Lagos Gas Pipelines

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that repairs on the Escravos-Lagos gas pipelines has been completed.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja Tuesday that the corporation commenced repairs immediately it received report of a leakage on the pipeline.

“The repair work on NNPC Escravos- Lagos gas pipeline was completed by 8:30 am, Friday, April 26, 2019.

“Gas supply has been restored to the affected power plants same day,’’ he said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday said that power generation had reduced due to a report of a leakage discovered on the Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline system.

It said that emergency maintenance of the pipeline by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) had affected the supply of gas to Egbin, Omotosho, Olorunsogo and Paras power.

NGC is a subsidiary of NNPC.

Source: NAN