NNPC Catches 165 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said last week that it has discovered a further 165 illicit refineries spread throughout the Niger Delta.

A video by the NNPC states that between June 15 and 21, the government and private security agencies received reports of around 400 instances of oil theft and vandalism. According to reports, 69 unauthorized connections were found and cut in the states of Bayelsa and Rivers.

It said that there were eight instances of oil leaks recorded around the region as a result of vandalism or unauthorized hookups. It was reported that an illicit loading point had been found in Warri, Delta State.

The NNPC disclosed that Across several swamps in Okrika, Rivers State, 69 illegal refineries were reportedly uncovered and dismantled. The ongoing construction of an ‘oven’ for illegal refining of crude oil was reportedly brought to a halt.

Similar refining sites were uncovered in different locations in Abia and Bayelsa States. NNPC disclosed that 19 illegal storage sites filled with stolen crude and illegally refined products were uncovered in Delta, Imo, Rivers, Abia and Bayelsa. States.

It added that 11 vehicles were seized in Delta, Akwa-Ibom and Bayelsa States and 39 boats conveying stolen crude were confiscated in Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States. It added that eight persons were arrested in connection with the incidents.

Recently, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, emphasised the need to fight insecurity in the oil and gas sector to increase production.

According to Kyari, the nation’s crude oil production keeps dropping due to oil theft and vandalism.

“How do you increase oil production? Remove the security challenge we have in our onshore assets. As we all know, the security challenge is real. It is not just about theft; it is about the availability of the infrastructure to deliver the volume to the market.

“No one is going to put money into oil production when he knows the production will not get to the market. Within the last two years, we removed over 5,800 illegal connections from our pipelines. We took down over 6,000 illegal refineries. You simply cannot get people to put money until you solve that problem,” Kyari said.