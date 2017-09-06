NLC Objects To Morocco Joining ECOWAS

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly not to vote for the admission of Morocco into Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC’s President, gave the advise on Tuesday in Abuja at the workshop of Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The Kingdom of Morocco had applied to join the ECOWAS.

The application is presently being considered by the member states and the relevant council of ECOWAS.

The theme of the two-day workshop is “Rebuilding and Consolidating OTUWA and the Challenges of Implementing its 5 years Strategic Plan’’.

Wabba said; “We can’t find a clause permitting a geographically non-West African State to become a member of the organisation.

“Our concern in the NLC is that Morocco has a record of quarrelling with its neighbours and even the entire continent.

“That’s why it stayed away from the Organisation of African Union (OAU), later AU for over 30 years.

“Similarly, we cannot be hobnobbing with a monarchy which is against the wish of the international community, the UN and the AU.

“To be specific, Morocco has continued to illegally occupy Western Sahara, and is holding it as a colony. ‘’

He also called on OTUWA member countries to appeal to their governments and national legislatures not to endorse the application of Morocco as a member of ECOWAS.

Wabba while speaking on the theme said it was apt to assess how far the organisation had gone on the journey.

“I am sure our comrades and colleagues might express concerns that we have not yet obtained the necessary diplomatic status for OTUWA since the office became operational in Nigeria.

“I am aware that the OTUWA secretariat had submitted the application about a year or so ago after the OTUWA leadership had visited the relevant ministries.

“The process of obtaining the required approval has been hindered by governmental procedure and processes.

“I want to assure you all that we shall follow-up on the pending application with the Minister of Labour and his other colleagues to ensure that this matter is put behind us. ‘’

Mr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, had earlier called on the trade unions to ensure that their unions embraced dialogue.

Ngige said that social dialogue was imperative as it encouraged peace and harmony in the various sector of the economy. (NAN)