Nissan Korea Fined $802,100 Million for Increasing Mileage Figures

Korea’s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it has fined Nissan Korea 900 million won ($802,100) for inflating gas mileage figures for its Infiniti Q50 2.2d sedans.

The Japanese car’s fuel efficiency reaches 14.6 kilometers per liter (34.3 miles per gallon), but the local unit of the Japanese carmaker overstated the fuel efficiency as 15.1 kilometers per liter in its stickers, catalogues and magazines between February and November 2014, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

Nissan Korea sold 2,040 Infiniti Q50 2.2d sedans valued at 68.68 billion won during the cited period.

“There are concerns that Nissan Korea’s advertising could hurt fair trade by distorting consumers’ reasonable choice, considering that fuel efficiency is a priority factor when they buy vehicles,” the commission said.

Repeated calls to Nissan Korea seeking comment went unanswered.