NIS Launches Crackdown On Foreigners Over Expired Visas

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a nationwide crackdown on foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or breached entry conditions, following the expiration of a three-month amnesty granted by the Federal Government.

The amnesty, which ran from July 5 to September 30, allowed foreigners with irregular immigration status to regularise their stay without penalties. With the window now closed, enforcement actions took effect from October 1, 2025.

“Effective October 1, 2025, enforcement actions will commence nationwide against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or violated their entry conditions,” NIS spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The crackdown targets holders of expired visas on arrival, expired short-visit or business visas, and individuals with expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permits and Automated Cards. Offenders face removal, daily fines, or entry bans.

According to the guidelines, foreigners who overstay for less than three months risk deportation, a $15 daily fine, or a two-year entry ban. Those who remain beyond three months but less than a year face removal, daily fines, or a five-year ban, while overstays exceeding one year may result in deportation and up to a 10-year or permanent entry ban.

The NIS said the measures are designed to safeguard national security and ensure strict compliance with immigration laws.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had earlier urged diplomats to advise their nationals to take advantage of the amnesty, stressing that Nigeria’s immigration rules “are not meant to be abused but respected.” The crackdown forms part of broader reforms introduced in April, including a $15 daily surcharge on visa overstays, which was temporarily waived to encourage compliance.