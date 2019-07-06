NIPOST Generates N7.05 billion Revenue – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) earned a total sum of N7.05 billion as revenue in 2018.

According to the NBS report on Thursday, EMS/Speedpost generated the highest amount of revenue of N1.84billion representing about 26.16per cent of the total revenue generated in the year.

“Parcel clearance/delivery fee, stamp proceeds and international mail income followed closely with N1.60billion, N1.04billion and N560.96million revenues generated representing 22.76per cent, 14.77per cent and 7.95per cent of the total revenue generated respectively.

“The agency handled a total of 20,117,730 mails domestically and internationally in 2018. 9,264,957 mails which represent about 46.05per cent of the total mails were handled locally while 2,499,631 mails which represent about 12.43per cent of the total mails were dispatched abroad. 8,353,142 mails which represent about 41.52per cent of the total mails were received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect