Nigerian Travellers To Enjoy New Travel Memories Through Emirates Discounted Fares

Emirates is making Nigerian travellers enjoy new travel memories in 2019 with special fares to fulfil the traveller’s resolutions.

The offer is to commence on January 7th to 21st 2019, while travel period is scheduled for January 13th to June 30th 2019.

Nigerian travellers planning to travel to various destinations in Europe from Lagos will pay US$3955 on Business Class and $725 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3075 on Business Class and $820 on Economy class. Similarly, Nigerian travellers going to the Far East from Lagos will pay $4025 on Business Class and $740 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3745 on Business class and $850 on Economy class. Travellers from Lagos to Americas will pay $3905 on Business Class and $970 on Economy class, while moving from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3950 on Business Class and $1,105 on Economy Class. And finally, Travellers from Lagos to the Middle East is $3120 on Business Class and $675, while Abuja to these routes cost $2955 on Business class and $605 on Economy Class.

“Whether it is celebrating a special occasion, taking the family on a holiday, making that trip of a lifetime, or attending a reunion with family or friends, there is never a better time to turn those travel resolutions into travel plans, said, Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager West Africa. “Emirates is offering the chance to explore great destinations at great value, while making sure that journey itself is a great experience. We hope our special fares will help our customers have a flying start to 2019”.

Regardless of class of travel, Emirates’ customers can enjoy an unmatched choice of the latest movies, TV shows and music on-board from 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment, up to 20MB complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, as well as regionally-inspired meals prepared by award-winning chefs.

For more information on Emirates’ special 2019 fares, travellers can visit www.emirates.com or contact their travel agent or the local Emirates Sales Office.