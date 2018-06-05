Nigerian Stock Exchange Introduces Derived Data Policy

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has announced the introduction a Derived Data Policy.

Acting Head of Trading Business Division of the bourse, Ade Ewuosho, in a signed statement, said it was explained that this was part of “our ongoing efforts to align with market data global best practices.”

He however disclosed in the statement issued last week that the new policy will not take effect until Monday, July 2, 2018.

Ewuosho said as a result, all End User clients will be contacted by their respective Data Vendors to ensure compliance to the revised policies as set out in the NSE Market Data Policy document.

End User clients have been urged to review “The Global Market Data Agreement for Redistributors, The End User Agreement, The Market Data Policy Document, The Market Data Pricelist and The License.

The NSE warned that “End User clients who do not comply by executing the relevant Agreement and paying the relevant fees to the Exchange within 60 days from the effective date above, will no longer be permitted to receive NSE Market Data.”

“We would like to appreciate your full cooperation and reassure you of our commitment to promoting fair and transparent guidelines across the board.

“If you have any questions or queries, please do not hesitate to send an e-mail to contactcentre@nse.com.ng or call the Market Services enquiry desk on +234 1 4485857.”