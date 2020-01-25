Nigerian Government Adds Six New Aircraft to NCAT Fleet

The Nigerian government has acquired six new aircraft for training in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who is currently in Austria, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

Just received, in Austria, 6 new state of the art Aircraft for NCAT Zaria. To be delivered within 3 weeks. In our effort to catch up with technology inline with our approved roadmap. Our efforts has earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training center of excellence 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Kc7aeJOrhN — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) January 24, 2020

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration’s efforts in the aviation sector has earned Nigeria (Zaria) the status of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Regional Training Centre of excellence.

His handle tweet @hadisirika reads: “Just received, in Austria, 6 new state of the art Aircraft for NCAT Zaria, to be delivered within 3 weeks.

He said it was an effort to catch up with technology in line with an approved roadmap which also earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training centre of excellence.

Source: VO N