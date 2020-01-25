Nigerian Government Adds Six New Aircraft to NCAT Fleet

- January 25, 2020
Nigerian Government

The Nigerian government has acquired six new aircraft for training in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who is currently in Austria, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration’s efforts in the aviation sector has earned  Nigeria (Zaria) the status of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Regional Training Centre of excellence.

His handle tweet @hadisirika reads: “Just received, in Austria, 6 new state of the art Aircraft for NCAT Zaria, to be delivered within 3 weeks.

He said it was an effort to catch up with technology in line with an approved roadmap which also earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training centre of excellence.

Source: VO N

