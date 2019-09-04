Nigeria to Recall Ambassador to South Africa

Nigeria is set to recall its High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, over the raging xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.

A presidential source who did not want to be named disclosed that Bala would be recalled to the country for necessary consultation over the mindless killings of Nigerians as well as the destruction of their businesses in South Africa.

The presidency had opted to recall Bala to receive a proper situation report from him over the attacks with a view to helping the federal government take a firm decision on the attacks.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY