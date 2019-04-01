Nigeria, India Commit to Improving Bilateral Ties on Space Research, Atomic Energy

The Nigerian government has restated its commitment to improve bilateral relations with Republic of India on Space Research, peaceful use of Atomic Energy and Biotechnology, for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this known when the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Abhay Thakur paid a courtesy call on the Minister in Abuja the nation’s capital.

The Minister assured the India government of more peaceful use of Space technology and Atomic energy for food prevention.

“We are have been working to improve our relationship in the area of space, Space research and development, because India you have done so well, today you are a both a nuclear and Space power that can help Nigeria to produce many of the goods imported from other countries “ he added

He thanked the Indian government for the capacity building of Nigerian scientists and also congratulated them for their success on anti-satellite missiles just launched weeks ago.

Speaking further, Dr Onu said that Nigeria is building a knowledge society which is innovative-driven so that the country can use knowledge to convert products into goods and services needed by its citizens.

Earlier, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, His Excellency, Abhay Thakur said that India is looking forward for corporation on skills development, peaceful application of space technology in agriculture, atomic energy and innovation in many areas of agriculture.

Other areas of interest according the High Commissioner of India are resources mapping and the application of science and technology to all kinds of industrial growth and development.

Source: VON