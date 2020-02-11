Nigeria Inaugurates Committee to Execute Mambilla Power Project

Nigeria has inaugurated a Project Delivery Committee to provide strategic planning and management of the forty-year-old Hydroelectric Mambilla Power project.

The Committee will support the earlier Constituted Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to enhance the implementation of the 3,050MW Hydro Electric Mambilla Power project in Mambila, Taraba State.

Critical Steps

Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman while inaugurating the committee said the Ministry had already taken a number of critical steps to ensure the successful take-off of the project.

These include the collaboration with the Taraba State government, the sensitization of host communities in seven local government areas in the State, engagement of land surveyors to demarcate the project areas and commence enumeration.

We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Taraba State government for the implementation of the project and will both address our commitment to the world tomorrow in Abuja to expresses our full support to the project. The Minister said.

Strategic Planning

The role of the Project Delivery Committee is to provide strategic planning and management of the Hydroelectric Mambilla Power Project.

They will focus on project and contractor management, supervision of the Independent Project Consultant, strategic management of human and financial resources earmarked for the delivery of the project.

Others include the mitigation of risk associated with the delivery of the project management of diverse stakeholders involved in the delivery of the project and ensuring the alignment of the project structure with the current framework of the Nigerian Electricity Market.

Power Delivery Increase

According to the Minister, these commitments are in fulfillment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari electoral promise to Nigerians in regarding power delivery increase.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Project Delivery Committee, Mr. Faruk Yabo on behalf of members of the committee assured the Government and Nigerians that the committee is committed to delivering its mandate within the time framework.

Source: VON