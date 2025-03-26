Niger Delta Group Rejects Tinubu’s State Of Emergency Declaration In Rivers

The Niger Delta Progressive Youth Leadership Foundation (ND-PYLF) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as politically motivated and unnecessary.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the National President and Chief Executive Officer of ND-PYLF, Chief Diplomat Adam Ogomugo Marbo, condemned the move, arguing that the political conflict between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, required a political resolution rather than an emergency measure.

Marbo accused the National Assembly of failing to challenge the president’s decision, blaming Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for neglecting their constitutional responsibilities. He called on Tinubu to reconsider the emergency declaration and instead establish an independent Presidential Reconciliation Committee to mediate between the key political actors in Rivers State.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has the power to declare a state of emergency in any part of Nigeria. However, the constitution does not empower the president to suspend an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of the legislature,” Marbo stated.

He cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which outlines the legal framework for declaring a state of emergency, stressing that the president’s powers in this regard are not absolute.

“The power to declare a state of emergency under Section 305 is not unconditional. The constitution makes it clear that such powers must be exercised in line with constitutional provisions. The president is not the employer of the governor or members of the State House of Assembly,” he added.

Marbo criticised the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), for failing to properly advise the president on the constitutional implications of the state of emergency.

He further urged Tinubu to closely monitor his political appointees, particularly ministers, warning that their actions could undermine his administration’s credibility and damage his chances of re-election in 2027.

“We call on President Tinubu to be vigilant and monitor the actions of his ministers and political aides. Any actions that could harm the integrity of his administration or jeopardise his chances in the 2027 elections should be addressed immediately,” Marbo said.

The ND-PYLF president also reaffirmed the group’s commitment to defending constitutional democracy and ensuring that the presidency remains in Southern Nigeria until 2031.

“ND-PYLF will continue to stand tall in defence of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. We remain committed to the principle that Southern Nigeria should retain the presidency until 2031,” he said.

Marbo warned against the destruction of oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta, urging youths to avoid sabotaging oil pipelines, as such actions would worsen the region’s political and economic challenges.

“Bombing oil pipelines does not resolve political differences; it only deepens the crisis and harms the region’s economic stability,” he cautioned.

The ND-PYLF’s position reflects growing political tensions in Rivers State and highlights the need for a peaceful resolution through political dialogue rather than emergency interventions.