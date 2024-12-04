NGX Investors Lose N19bn As ARADEL, INTBREW Decline

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced a dip in value as sell pressures in oil and consumer goods stocks resulted in a market loss of approximately N19 billion. Key drivers of this decline were ARADEL (-8.72%), INTBREW (-2.44%), and UACN (-2.44%).

Despite gains in stocks like WAPCO (+9.95%) and banking heavyweight FBNH (+3.92%), the market’s overall sentiment turned negative mid-session. This shift caused the key performance index to fall by 0.03%. The All-Share Index declined by 31.3medium-ts, closing at 97,702.56.

The sell-offs in medium and large-cap stocks such as ARADEL and UACN overshadowed the broader positive market breadth. Data from Atlass Portfolios Limited indicated a surge in market activity, with the total trading volume and value increasing by 156.26% and 169.58%, respectively. Around 1.16 billion units worth N27.36 billion were traded across 9,403 deals.

MANSARD led in trading volume, contributing 8.15% of total trades, followed by UBA (7.79%), ACCESSCORP (6.99%), ELLAHLAKES (5.77%), and FBNH (5.75%).

GOLDBREW and BETAGLAS led the advancers’ chart, each appreciating by 10%. Other gainers included WAPCO (+9.95%), HONYFLOUR (+9.89%), and SUNUASSUR (+9.88%).

On the decliners’ list, SOVRENINS recorded the highest loss at -10.00%, followed by JOHNHOLT (-9.98%), ELLAHLAKES (-9.92%), and ARADEL (-8.72%).

The market breadth remained positive, with 29 stocks gaining against 23 losers. Sector performance was mixed, with indices for insurance (+2.68%), industrial goods (+0.90%), and banking (+0.82%) recording gains. Meanwhile, consumer goods (-0.22%) and oil and gas (-0.09%) sectors faced downward pressure.

The equities market’s capitalization decreased by N18.98 billion, closing at N58.23 trillion.