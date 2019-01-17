NFF Urges Police to Recover Kanu Nwankwo’s Stolen Medals

The Nigeria Football Federation has asked the Nigerian Police Force to assist former Super Eagles skipper, Kanu Nwankwo recover his stolen medals. Kanu the owner of Hardley Apartment, a hotel that is subject of a litigation, claims his property has been forcefully taken over by AMCON and his medals stolen.

The former Arsenal striker expressed sadness over how he is being treated in the country he brought glory . Kanu stated he was almost in tears that his medals were stolen as AMCON reportedly took over the building.

The NFF has , however, come to the defence of the man who represented Nigeria at several football competitions and is viewed as a worthy ambassador of the country following his career in Europe which has made him a global citizen.

According to a report by the NFF, “The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday expressed concern over the burgling of the property of former Nigeria captain Nwankwo Kanu, with valuables such as medals, plaques and trophies carted away in the heartbreaking infraction.”

Pinnick then gave Kanu the undivided support of Nigeria’s football body stating that the law enforcement agents step in and address the issue.

He said, “Our superstar and former captain is in intense pain at this period, and we empathise with him. This ia tragedy. Losing precious possessions like medals, trophies and plaques can be heartbreaking.

“We respectfully call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to work hard at unravelling the perpetrators of these nefarious act. Kanu worked very hard from a humble beginning to accumulate whatever he has today and to earn those precious valuables.”

Pinnick then condemned the acts of the alleged burglars stating that Kanu’s work and reputation should have been considered before the act.

He said,“Kanu brought immense joy and celebration to many homes across Nigeria, Africa and the world, while playing for the Nigeria U17 team that won the FIFA World Cup, the U23 team that he captained to Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and the Super Eagles for which he featured at three FIFA World Cup finals.

He said,"Kanu brought immense joy and celebration to many homes across Nigeria, Africa and the world, while playing for the Nigeria U17 team that won the FIFA World Cup, the U23 team that he captained to Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and the Super Eagles for which he featured at three FIFA World Cup finals.

"He also served several top Clubs in world football, giving them and their fans nothing but immeasurable joy. He has also been spending heavily, through his Kanu Heart Foundation, in getting medical attention for young Africans with heart defects to be cured and live normal lives.

“He does not deserve this cruel fate. Our confidence in the Nigeria Police and indeed other security agencies to hunt down these criminals is unshaken. We stand with Kanu at this low moment and we believe he will overcome and put the sad incident behind him soonest.”

Kanu has won several laurels for Nigeria at youth and senior level and also has a foundation which he has used to help support children with heart conditions recently playing a friendly game in the United Kingdom to raise money.