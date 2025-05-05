NDDC Cautions Nigerians Against Fraudulent Scholarship Offers

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has alerted the public to the activities of fraudsters offering fake postgraduate scholarships under the guise of the Commission’s Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Mrs. Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC, disclosed that scammers have been targeting unsuspecting individuals with fraudulent emails, soliciting money in exchange for fake scholarship placements.

“The attention of the NDDC has been drawn to fraudulent emails and messages sent to applicants of the commission’s Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Programme,” she said.

According to Thompson-Wakama, the emails, falsely sent from nddcregistry@gmail.com and claiming to be from the NDDC ‘Board Registry,’ invite recipients to a sham document verification exercise scheduled for May 19–21 on Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She emphasized that the Commission has no affiliation with the said process, adding that all authentic communication related to the NDDC’s scholarship scheme is conducted exclusively through the official portal: www.scholarship.nddc.gov.ng.

“Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any unsolicited messages requesting money, personal information, or offering placements outside official NDDC channels,” she warned.

Thompson-Wakama urged the public to report suspicious emails to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators. She also encouraged current and prospective applicants to verify all scholarship-related information via the Commission’s official website: www.nddc.gov.ng.