NCC: Code of Practice to Protect Telco Consumers from Cybercrime

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the introduction of the “Internet Industry Code of Practice” was a way of protecting telecommunications consumers against increasing cyber crimes.

Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, gave the hint at the 49th edition of consumer townhall meeting, held at Udi, Enugu State.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, he lamented that cyber crime was serious global problem, stressing that the “Internet Industry Code of Practice” would curtail such to the barest minimum.

He stated that the liberalisation of the telecoms industry had led to an unprecedented increase in the usage of Internet- based solutions and services, adding that the industry code would also check sharp practices among service providers in the country.

‘The Internet Code is a regulatory intervention, expected to secure the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers, as well as address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection, among others,” he said.

Danbatta said the Commission would soon roll out ‘Internet industry Code of Practice’ technique, and consumers must play their own roles.

He urged consumers to ask questions about services provided by providers, stressing it was their right to know.

Source: Guardian