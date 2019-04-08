NBC Donates Air Conditioners, Plasma TVs and More to ABU Students’ Union

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) and bottler of Coca-Cola brands in Nigeria has donated items including Plasma Televisions and air conditioning systems to the management of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as part of its contribution towards empowering youth in the country by improving their learning environment.

Speaking shortly after the donation of the items to the university on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the Regional Public Affairs & Communications Manager (North), Nigerian Bottling Company Limited,

Mr. Aminu Mohammed who represented the Public Affairs and Communications Director, Ekuma Eze said the donation was a demonstration of the company’s confidence in Nigerian youths and support for academic excellence as youth development remains a major focal area of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework.

Mohammed said “Over the years, our community investments have evolved from unconnected philanthropic initiatives to long-term programmes aligned to three key strategic priorities including the empowerment of youth and women; the creation of a World Without Waste and Water stewardship.

For youths, we are committed to motivating students and indeed, young people to unleash their potential, this is at the core of what we believe. We sincerely hope that the items donated here today, would go a long way in shaping a better life and future for the students.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Dean, Student Affairs, Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Mohammed Dabo expressed appreciation to the management of NBC for their support towards enhancing education for the students.

According to Dabo, the donation of the gift items would improve recreation for the students on the campus. He described the donation as a huge support which is expected to enrich the learning experience for the students.

Dabo said “We applaud the effort of Nigerian Bottling Company Limited to support our students with these items. We know this would go a long way to give them a better experience as students. With this, I am sure our students would be able to relax and enjoy themselves during their leisure period.”

He charged the students to make the best use of the items handed over to them by ensuring that the equipment and other facilities are maintained for optimal use. He therefore urged other corporate organisations to take a cue from NBC by lending their support in whatever areas they can to create a conducive learning for the students