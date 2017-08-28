NBA Star Daniel Ochefu To Make His Debut For D’Tigers At Afrobasket Tournament

Nigerian born NBA player, Daniel Ochefu of the Washington Wizards will arrive Lagos this week to play for the first time in his home Country at the Senior National team, D’Tigers. The 23 year old started his career at Westtown School before finishing his studies at Downing Town East high school where he averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior. He went further to play college basketball for Villanova and led his team to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship, no wonder he was signed to a three year deal with the Wizards.

Ochefu and his team mates are ready to defend their AfroBasket title as defending Champions come September 8th-16th in Tunisia and Senegal.

“It’s a privilege to be invited to this great Nigerian national team and also to represent my fatherland. I look forward to playing and making the nation proud by winning the tournament”, said the 6ft 11 Power forward.

He has received several accolades including the Villanova Basketball “Attitude” award for the second time at the 2016 Awards Ceremony.

D’ Tigers have been drawn alongside Ivory Coast, Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A of the 2017 Men’s AfroBasket Championship.