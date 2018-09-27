National Minimum Wage: NLC, FG Talk Hits Brick Wall, Strike Begins

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on its planned strike as the meeting with the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock.

The meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Tripartite Committee was to look into the issue of the minimum wage which has led to a planned strike.

Mr Nigige on Wednesday assured the union that the Federal Government will take steps in addressing the issues.

But the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, has insisted that the position of the union still stands, despite the minister’s assurance.

The NLC had earlier declared an indefinite strike starting from midnight.

According to them (NLC), its decision to embark on the strike is as a result of the Federal Government’s refusal to reconvene the Tripartite Committee on a new National Minimum Wage.

The organised labour is also alleging that its request to reconvene a meeting of the Tripartite Committee was not met, and the leaders have cautioned the Federal Government against foot-dragging on the issue.

However, the minister has said that the Tripartite Committee will reconvene on October 4, 2018.