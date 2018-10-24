Nasdaq Announces Securing Blockchain Based Patent

A major US stock exchange platform, Nasdaq, recently made an announcement that it has been awarded a blockchain patent. Based on the released report, the patent was said to be awarded to the Stock exchange on Tuesday, October 23.

Nasdaq Blockchain Patent

Nasdaq which is also the second largest stock exchange in the world filed for the patent in January of last year. Based on the released report, the patent has been identified as:

“an information computer system provided for securely releasing time-sensitive information to recipients via a blockchain.”

Nasdaq also made it known that the problem associated with the release of accurate information, with the level of urgency required, while still ensuring that the information is secure and legal, will be adequately catered for with the newly acquired patent.

Nasdaq explained how this will work through a statement that:

“A submitter submits a document to the system and a blockchain transaction is generated and submitted to the blockchain based on the document. An editor may edit the document and an approver may approve the document for release to the recipients,”

The patent document further stated that: