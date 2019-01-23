Nasarawa Assembly Passes N90.17 Billion 2019 Appropriation Bill

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N90.17 billion.

A quick check on the bill showed that the House raised the budget by N3.5 billion to provide for youth empowerment.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this after the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved a motion for the passage of the budget proposal in Lafia.

The speaker disclosed that the House jerked up the budget by over N3.5 billion due to omission of the Nasarawa Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) sectorial allocation, among other provisions.

The legislature recommended that viable ongoing and new projects should be sustained and completed for the benefit of the people of the state.

“Today, the House approved and passed a total budget size of N90,170,246,463.52 billion only to be issued out from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of which N51.029,581,277.52 billion only, which represents 57 per cent for Recurrent Expenditure.

“The House also approved N31,966,994,046 billion only, which represents 35 per cent, for capital expenditure.

“And a consolidated Revenue Funds charges of N7,173,671,140 billion only, representing eight per cent for Debt Servicing, Pension and Gratuity,” he said.

Abdullahi urged the state government to intensify effort and block all loopholes, especially in area of revenue generation to achieve the desired objectives with regards to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The House also recommended the autonomy of the state Revenue Board to enhance its performance in generating more revenue.

The speaker also tasked the executive on strict implementation of the budget provisions, if finally assented into law.

He directed the Clerk to the House to produce a clean copy of the budget for the governor’s assent.

Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the passage of the bill and Mr Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga-North), the minority leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill.

Recalls that on Dec. 28, 2018, Gov.Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State presented the 2019 budget proposal of N86.64 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ayuba Ayenaje, tagged the 2019 budget as “Budget of Transition”.

Recall that on Nov. 29, 2017, the governor presented the 2018 budget proposal of N122.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Also, on Jan. 24, 2018, the House passed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill of N125.4 billion by jerking up the budget by N2.6 billion.

And on Dec.11, 2018, the House passed N23.4 billion supplementary budget presented to the House by Al-Makura.