Naira Slumps to N362/$ at Parallel Market

- June 12, 2018
The Nigerian Naira on Monday, June 11, slumped against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency dropped one point against the greenback to exchange at the rate of N362 at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Nigerian currency remained unchanged at the rate of N490 at the parallel market. The naira against the European Single Currency, Euro slipped to close at the rate of N430.

The Naira, closed on Friday,June 8, in the red, sliding against the United States of America Dollar at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

 

 

