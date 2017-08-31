Naira Leaps Higher to N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Wednesday, August 30, soared higher at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign exchange market.

The appreciation in the value of the naira came after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, pumped a fresh sum of $250 million into the forex market, in it’s continued bid to boost liquidity.

Consequently, the Nigerian currency added two points against the United States of America Dolla to close the day at N366/$1.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency exchanged at the rate of N472 at the black market, and closed the day at the rate of N432 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

The apex had on Monday, August 28, intervened in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market pumping the sum of 250 million dollars.