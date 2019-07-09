Musician Biglo Cries out for Financial Help to Treat Kidney Failure

Popular Nigerian rapper, Biglo is presently down with kidney failure and is appealing for financial assistance from well-meaning people.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Gofundme page where he revealed that he was diagnosed with renal kidney failure back in July 2018. According to him, this has made him go through dialysis three times a week since it was discovered.

Biglo revealed how his life has been upside down since he was diagnosed with kidney failure; he has lost his job, car and even his house as a result of his predicament.

He went on to appeal to everyone to come to his aid so he can foot all his bills and get a kidney transplant in Indian. As at the time of publishing this article, 4,439 pounds have been raised out of the total 50,000 pounds needed for his treatment.

Biglo was known in the early 2000s for his hilarious rap energy which he brought to every son he made or featured. He worked with 2shotz and the famous StylPlus.

Earlier in 2019, we broke the news of another veteran rapper, Lord Of Ajasa who was down with an ailment and needed financial assistance to surgery.