Mourinho: Transfer Window Change Will Not Affect Man-U

Manchester United will be “strong and powerful” despite the risks that come with closing the transfer window earlier, says manager Jose Mourinho.

United voted against the proposal passed on Thursday for next year’s summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

“There’s a disadvantage where the market is closed for us and open for others,” said Mourinho.

“But when we close our doors, we close the market for others too.”

The Portuguese was in favour of the proposal voted for by 14 Premier League clubs – the minimum needed for the plans to be approved.

However, his club, Manchester City, Watford, Swansea and Crystal Palace all voted against, while Burnley abstained.

The next summer window across Europe runs until 31 August.