Miyetti Allah Announces Closure in Enugu State

The Livestock and Perishable Goods Market, run by northern leaders, and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, has announced a two-day closure of livestock and perishable goods markets in the State.

To this effect, they will not be open for business on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

This is mainly because, within the period, the groups will carryout sensitization visits to all the places of business and settlement of their members as part of a collaborative effort with the State Government and security agencies towards peace and security in Enugu State.

This was announced at a press briefing jointly addressed by their leaders in Enugu, on Saturday.

The leaders, Gidado Siddki and Sarki A.Y. Sambo, who were flanked by others, said they were appreciative of the peaceful co-existence between their members and the people of Enugu State, and as such would not allow anyone to jeopardize it.

Source: VON