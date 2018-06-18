Mexico’s Rafael Marquez Is Fourth Man In History To Play At Five World Cups

Mexico’s Rafael Marquez Is Fourth Man In History To Play At Five World Cups

By Victor Okeh
- June 18, 2018
- in NEWSLETTER, World Cup 2018
69
0
Rafa

Marquez joins the elite league of footballers who have featured in five World Cup finals. He has played for Mexico in every World Cup since 2002.

Others before him were: Antonio Carbajal – Mexico (1950-1966); Lothar Matthaus – Germany (1982-1998) and Gianluigi Buffon – Italy (1996-2014).

South American Cup veterans Mexico have been knocked out in the Round of 16 in their last six World Cup campaigns.

If ever there was ever a time for them to break that trend, it could be now.

An unforgettable triumph over World Cup holders Germany has earned Mexico top spot in Group E.

Amid the chaotic scenes in Moscow, Mexico made a rather quiet second half substitute.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Hollandia Soya Milk Introduces 100ml Sachet

Hollandia Soya Milk has announced the introduction of