Mexico’s Rafael Marquez Is Fourth Man In History To Play At Five World Cups

Marquez joins the elite league of footballers who have featured in five World Cup finals. He has played for Mexico in every World Cup since 2002.

Others before him were: Antonio Carbajal – Mexico (1950-1966); Lothar Matthaus – Germany (1982-1998) and Gianluigi Buffon – Italy (1996-2014).

South American Cup veterans Mexico have been knocked out in the Round of 16 in their last six World Cup campaigns.

If ever there was ever a time for them to break that trend, it could be now.

An unforgettable triumph over World Cup holders Germany has earned Mexico top spot in Group E.

Amid the chaotic scenes in Moscow, Mexico made a rather quiet second half substitute.