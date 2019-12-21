MediaCraft Associates Crowned PR Agency Of The Year

… CEO, Ehiguese, Is PR Practitioner Of The Year

Nigeria’s foremost Public Relations agency, Mediacraft Associates, has emerged winner of the Public Relations Consultancy of the Year Award, at the just concluded Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA), held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was double honours for the consultancy firm at the event, as its CEO, Mr. John Ehiguese, also bagged the PR Practitioner of the Year Award.

The agency clinched the prestigious award for its ‘creativity, and how it deploys global best practices and processes in rendering qualitative services to its numerous clients’.

Presenting the award, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, the National President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) urged the management of Mediacraft Associates to sustain the momentum and continue to set the pace in the industry.

In his response, Mr. John Ehiguese was full of appreciation to the organizers of the award ceremony and the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). He also praised the entire Mediacraft team for their hardwork and consistency all through the year. He stated his belief that “the greatest honour a man can have is that which is bestowed on him by his peers and contemporaries.”

The Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards, (LaPRIGA), organized by the National Institute of Public Relations, is the high-profile red bow-tie event which has grown to become communications industry Oscars for recognizing excellence, celebrating practitioners, corporates, stakeholders and boosting professionalism and more investment in the Nigerian public relations industry.