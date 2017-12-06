Med-View Begins Flight Operations to Dubai to Grow Revenue

Indigenous carrier, Med-View Airline Plc has announced the commencement of flight operations to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

This move is part of the airline’s efforts to boost revenue and subsequently improve shareholders’ returns. The official operations to Dubai will take off on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 4, 2017, the airline operator disclosed that this move was in its “quest to improve and expand flight operations to international routes.”

“This new destination will generate additional revenue in terms of the volume of passengers who travel on that route,” Med-View said.

It was noted that “lucrative travel packages” have been put together by the management “as an incentive to motivate passenger patronage.”

“Med-View Airline recognizes the economic and financial potential the Dubai route possesses as it has been identified as one of the best holiday/business destinations for Nigerians,” the firm explained.

With the inaugural flight scheduled to commence on Thursday, Med-View Airline said it was proud to be an indigenous pace setter, as it operates a direct flight from Lagos via Abuja to Dubai.