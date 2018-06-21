Mbappe Scores His First World Cup Goal, as France sends Peru out of World Cup

France reached the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after Kylian Mbappe’s 34th minute goal defeated Peru.

Mbappe, at 19 years and 183 days, became France‘s youngest ever World Cup scorer but Peru will exit the tournament despite a spirited second-half performance.

1998 winners France joined Russia and Uruguay in the last 16 with a 1-0 win against Peru, who cannot now progress from the group stage after two defeats.

Paris Saint-German star Kylian Mbappe tapped into an empty net in the 34th minute in Yekaterinburg and the South Americans were unable to respond.

Mbappe is now the youngest French goalscorer at a World Cup, aged 19 years and 183 days, beating David Trezeguet’s record of 20 years and 246 days.

Denmark, also in France‘s Group C, stayed on course for the knockout rounds after drawing 1-1 with Australia in the early game of the day in Samara.

Christian Eriksen’s half-volley was cancelled out by Mile Jedinak’s VAR-assisted penalty after Yussuf Poulsen’s handball, giving Denmark four points, while Australia are stuck on one point.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said the “last piece of the puzzle” — goals — was missing for his side who had several chances to win the game, leaving their survival hanging by a thread.

“We had chances to win and we deserved to win, so I’m disappointed,” the Dutchman said.

“The last part of the puzzle is that we must make the difference by scoring one goal more than the opponent.”