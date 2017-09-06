Marriott International Scoops Two Major Industry Awards in South Africa

Entrenching its position in Sub-Saharan Africa as a leading hospitality provider in the region, Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) bagged two major hotel category awards at the Business Traveler Africa Awards for 2017, recently held in Cape Town. Voted as the Best Business Hotel Group and The Best International Hotel Group in South Africa the hospitality giant has been recognized for its strong footprint, quality and consistency of service, and range of business facilities provided across its portfolio.

“To win top honors at the coveted Business Traveler Awards 2017 in two categories is indeed a commendable achievement and a tribute to the commitment of our teams and associates who dedicate themselves to delivering the highest standards of service and strive to make every guest stay memorable,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “I am extremely proud of our teams and dedicate this award to their hard work and dedication.”

According to Volker Heiden, VP of Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International, Middle East and Africa, “We are thrilled with this recognition which underpins the goals we have set for ourselves. Our strong presence in South Africa is demonstrated through the popular Protea Hotels by Marriott brand. We have focused on providing consistency in what we offer both in services as well as in the facilities together with value for money and we are truly glad that our guests have recognized and appreciated this. In the light of stiff competition, the value of our loyalty program and our diverse portfolio of brands gives us a competitive edge.”

This year’s Business Traveler Africa Conference & Awards is the 6th annual event. It is an initiative of the Future Group, held in association with Business Traveler Africa magazine. Nominations are sourced from various travel bodies and, this year, a board of experienced travel professionals was involved in the selection of the winners.

The Business Traveler Africa Awards is a further endorsement of the extensive industry recognition enjoyed by Protea Hotels by Marriott, which has previously won the World Travel Award for the Best Hotel Group in Africa, the Sunday Times Markinor Top Hotel Brand Award, and the Sunday Times Generation Next Award for the Coolest Hotel Brand. Marriott International also operates Marriott Hotels, Sheraton and Westin in South Africa.