Marketing Edge Award: Indigo Emerges Outstanding PR Agency of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firm has once again emerged as the winner of the Outstanding PR Agency of the Year category at the just concluded 2019 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Lagos.

Speaking while presenting the award, the Chairman of the Day, Mr. George Thorpe described the process leading to the selection of Integrated Indigo Limited as a product of painstaking search which placed the agency ahead of its peers on varying parameters.

According to him, Indigo has proven to be a force to reckon with by any firm seeking excellence in the marketing communication industry through its creativity and limitless passion to provide topnotch services for its clients.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Managing Director of Integrated Indigo Limited, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola expressed the company’s profound appreciation to the organizers saying that the honour has affirmed the hard work of the agency is making significant impact on the business of its clients.

“We are very delighted to have been recognized once again by Marketing Edge for all our contributions to the growth of the PR industry. This award bears testimony to the fact that our works are now making huge impacts on the brands we handle for our clients. For us, kudos should go to the clients for the confidence and trust they have placed on us in offering our service. As a company, we would continue to deliver exceptional services and value to our clients’ businesses” he said.

Abimbola further charged the team to continue delivering on its promise to clients and proffer initiatives that would help establish the agency as a big force in Africa.

It would be recalled that Integrated Indigo Limited recently won West Africa’s Best in Class Public Relations and Communication Service Company of the Year 2019’ award category at the 2018 West Africa Brands Excellence Awards.

The agency was also recognized by Marketing Edge as Young PR Agency of the Year and PR agency of the Year in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award, which is in its eight edition, has become one of the most inspiring events in the integrated marketing communications industry in Nigeria which recognizes practitioners for their commitment to excellence in the field of branding and marketing.