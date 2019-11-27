Mariah Carey Wins Three Guinness World Records for Christmas Hit Single

American pop singer, Mariah Carey, has broken three world records with her Christmas hit single, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

Carey who was presented with the Guinness World Records title over the weekend shared the news on her verified Instagram handle on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book! Michael from @guinnessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale! 😉🎅💝,” she posted.

According to Guinness World Records, Carey is being recognized as the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Her record-breaking single also earned the Guinness World Records titles for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) (10,819,009 streams in December 2018) and most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song (20) titles.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single. This song has become a holiday staple, and it is very fitting to recognize this iconic tune in the 2020 book on its 25th-anniversary celebration,” Guinness World Record posted on their website.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” which has become a popular holiday anthem is a sensational classic since it first debuted on 29 October 1994, as part of Carey’s first-holiday album Merry Christmas.

