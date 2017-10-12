MANUFACTURING JOB | Guinness Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Maintenance Planner

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.

AutoReqId: 58596BR

Location: Lagos

Function: Supply Operations

Level: Experienced Entry Level

Reports To: Asset Care Manager



Context/Scope

Nigeria is currently the world’s third largest market for the Guinness Brand. Lagos, Benin and Aba Breweries. In Benin & Lagos, Maintenance Planners are being appointed for each Packaging line and one for Brewing & Utilities. In Aba, one Planner is being appointed to cover the site assets.

They are required to provide high focus on maintenance activities, to assist with driving performance to World Class Standards.

They will be responsible for ensuring all assets are included and maintained within a formal, structured Planned Maintenance System. The incumbent will report to the Asset Care Manager, with dotted line reporting to other HOD’s.

Purpose of the Role

Execute the company maintenance strategy and procedures in response to plant performance and failures, in accordance with industry best practice and WCM

Leadership Responsibilities

Leads their section/line maintenance agenda:

All Planners will report to the Asset Care Manager.

They will also work closely with the respective HOD’s, Engineers, Shift Managers, Electrical Services Engineer, Automation Engineer, Technical Operators and Maintenance Technicians in their respective areas/lines.

They will also liaise with Logistics, Stores, Procurement and Suppliers.

Top Accountabilities

Manage routine/weekly Planned Maintenance activities for their area/line by: Developing project plan. Raising work orders Planning Resources (Capacity planning and workload reserve) Managing spares availability Reporting against KPIs Running reports on specified modules

Support management of shutdown Planned Maintenance activities for all equipment and labour in their area/line, including ordering spares, progress chasing spares, issuing work orders, assembling parts packages and closing all work orders on completion.

Tracking, reviewing and reporting of all maintenance activities against agreed KPIs and compliance requirements.

Ensure all assets have planned maintenance schedules that are loaded into SAP and regularly updated.

Manage and Maintain CMMS maintenance data, including rotables, equipment details and work order feedback.

Qualifications and Experience

Engineering Graduate, preferable NSE accredited

3-4 years’ experience in a Brewery or FMCG manufacturing environment.

Proficient in the use of CMMS and maintenance systems, preferably SAP with some knowledge of engineering spares transactions and stores management.

Good understanding of the fundamental principles of Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) and its application in a manufacturing industry, and knowledgeable in the theory and practice of BCM, Root Cause analysis and problem solving techniques.

Effective project management, time management and prioritization skills, and able to interpret engineering information and issue effective reports.

Conversant with GNPLC health, safety, environment & hygiene policies.

Has good interpersonal and communication skills and able to influence maintenance culture positively towards the site vision.

Individual is computer literate, numerate and skilled in the normal business software tools of the modern working environment.

