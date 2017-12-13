MANUFACTURING JOB| Graduate Public Relation Officer (Female) at Inesfly Africa Limited

Inesfly Africa, sole distributor of Inesfly insecticide paints and other Disease Control products, seeks to recruit qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Public Relation Officer (Female)
Location: Lagos
Responsibilities
- Managing and updating information and engaging with users on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and company website;
- Sourcing and managing speaking and sponsorship opportunities;
- Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies;
- Organizing events including press conferences, exhibitions, open days and press tours;
- Maintaining and updating information on the organization’s website;
- Commissioning market research;
- Fostering community relations through events such as open days and through involvement in community initiatives;
Qualifications
- Candidate must have BA/HND in English & literary Studies, Linguistics, Journalism or related field
- Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets with business acumen.
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
- A very good working knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills with computer proficiency
- Ability to work under pressure and with little or no supervision.
- Candidate must be a good team player and must have good team working skills.
- Candidate must have top-notch negotiation and reputation management skills.
- Must have a minimum of 1 years experience in the chosen field with body of work to prove it.
- Candidate must reside on the Island.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:jobs@inesflyafrica.com.ng