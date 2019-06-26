Lukaku Might be Joining Inter Milan Next Season

Romelu Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has confirmed that Inter Milan are trying to sign the Manchester United striker this summer.

Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, two years after joining from Everton.

The Belgium international has already hinted that Inter could be his next club, having hailed newly-hired Antonio Conte as the best manager in the world.

Pastorello was spotted meeting Inter executives, at the club’s offices in Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Pastorello says that the meeting’s primary talking point was to discuss the transfer of one of his other clients, Edoardo Vergani, who is preparing to join Sassuolo.

“We talked about [Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation.

“In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest.

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible,” Pastorello told FC Inter News.

He added: “Yes [Inter are trying to sign Lukaku[. He’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect